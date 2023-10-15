Create New Account
People are dying worldwide...
Stand Up for Truth
Published 19 hours ago

It`s No coincidence that people are dying all over the world as a result of the jab. Every country in the world is reporting excess deaths among all age groups. When will people realize our governments have been hijacked by corrupt criminals masquerading as `politicians`, we have been deceived and we can now see that there is a slow genocide against all the citizens of the world. Donna Lewis and Amber Drake from 'Forest of the Fallen' join Maria Zeee to discuss how their efforts to tell the truth about injection injured victims or those who lost their lives to the COVID injections are waking up the masses to the crimes inflicted on us. They confirm from the ground that many are waking up, but aren't sure how to get involved and stop the agenda. https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/a-bunch-of-flowers-for-pfizer

