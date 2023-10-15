People are dying worldwide...

It`s No coincidence that people are dying all over the world as a result
of the jab. Every country in the world is reporting excess deaths among
all age groups. When will people realize our governments have been
hijacked by corrupt criminals masquerading as `politicians`, we have
been deceived and we can now see that there is a slow genocide against
all the citizens of the world. Donna Lewis and Amber Drake from 'Forest
of the Fallen' join Maria Zeee to discuss how their efforts to tell the
truth about injection injured victims or those who lost their lives to
the COVID injections are waking up the masses to the crimes inflicted on us. They confirm from the
ground that many are waking up, but aren't sure how to get involved and
stop the agenda. https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/a-bunch-of-flowers-for-pfizer
