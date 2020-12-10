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SECRET MILITARY DOCUMENTS Trudeau invited Chinese troops to train at Canadian military bases
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347 views • December 10, 2020
Mirror by: About Patrick Henry and our Red Pill projects: Fascist-book: https://www.facebook.com/pauljamesCET/ More Articles: tinyurl.com/qno5k6e
LivingLawSociety.org +++ more links here 1776reloaded.org internallydisplacedpeople.org Several important articles have been uploaded to BIN on the ongoing CCP. Demon-rat.Socialist party of DC and their Coup of America. All available at this link: /v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008 Video channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded
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Fascist Tube Original Notes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7YuTGEb3H8
SECRET MILITARY DOCUMENTS: Trudeau invited Chinese troops to train at Canadian military bases
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►See the full documents for yourself: http://www.TheChinaFiles.com
Ezra Levant reveals shocking government documents showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordering the Canadian Armed Forces to train members of the People's Liberation Army in Canada.
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
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An original video production by Rebel News.
#RebelNews #EzraLevant #TheChinaFiles #JustinTrudeau #XiJinping #China #CCP #ChineseCommunistParty
LivingLawSociety.org +++ more links here 1776reloaded.org internallydisplacedpeople.org Several important articles have been uploaded to BIN on the ongoing CCP. Demon-rat.Socialist party of DC and their Coup of America. All available at this link: /v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008 Video channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Fascist Tube Original Notes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7YuTGEb3H8
SECRET MILITARY DOCUMENTS: Trudeau invited Chinese troops to train at Canadian military bases
90,891 views•Premiered 12 hours ago
9.8K
85
SHARE
SAVE
Rebel News
1.41M subscribers
►See the full documents for yourself: http://www.TheChinaFiles.com
Ezra Levant reveals shocking government documents showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordering the Canadian Armed Forces to train members of the People's Liberation Army in Canada.
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
► Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Make a donation through PayPal - https://rebelne.ws/paypal
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
PARLER - https://rebelne.ws/parler
An original video production by Rebel News.
#RebelNews #EzraLevant #TheChinaFiles #JustinTrudeau #XiJinping #China #CCP #ChineseCommunistParty
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