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To the Ones Who Knew First — A Message for the Awakened
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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You lost friends. You lost family. You were called crazy. You faced the dark night of the soul alone.


This World Report is for the conspiracy theorists, the anons, the lightworkers, the starseeds, the way showers — the ones who knew something was wrong long before the world caught up. The ones who researched until their eyes burned. The ones who spoke truths nobody wanted to hear. The ones whose hearts broke into a million pieces learning about human trafficking, pedophile rings, and the harm to children — and still kept going.


The fight is almost over. Soon the world will realize what you did. The best is yet to come. Where we go one, we go all. Stay strong. Remember who you are. You are a divine being.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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human traffickingconspiracy theoristspedophile ringsstarseedslightworkersanonsjohn michael chambersdivine beingway showers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy