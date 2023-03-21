Create New Account
PROOF 2 OSWALD'S WERE REAL AND BOTH CIA EXPOSED!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 16 hours ago |

THERE WERE 2 OSWALD'S AND BOTH OF THEM WERE CIA CUTOUTS. THE RUSSIAN OSWALD WAS ON THE 6TH FLOOR OF THE TEXAS SCHOOL BOOK DEPOSITORY. HE WAS FIRING T PRESIDENT KENNEDY ON 11/22/1963. THE OTHER ONE WAS IN THE ENTRYWAY OF THE TSBD WATCHING PRESIDENT KENNEDY'S MOTORCADE DRIVE BY. SEND THIS SHOCKING VIDEO TO EVERYONE...

militaryreligionpolicegovernmentlawpoliticiansarmyend timesdisastermicrochippatsy

