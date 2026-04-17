Removal of an Israeli flag previously raised by Israeli Occupation Forces at Beaufort Castle (Qalaat al-Shqif) in southern Lebanon.

Adding:

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire." - Iranian FM Araghchi

Adding, Trump again lashes out at former MAGA influencers, calling Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly “low IQ,” Candace Owens “really dumb and mentally ill,” and Alex Jones “completely fried.”

@realDonaldTrump

It’s easy! Tucker is a Low IQ person - Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!! So are Megyn Kelly, “Candace”(Really Dumb and mentally ill!), and Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely “fried.” There are others, also! Then we have some that are VERY GOOD, true MAGA all the way, and smart. I should do a list of good, bad, and somewhere in the middle. Wouldn’t that be fascinating??? President DJT Apr 17, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116419983493630857

More of this:

Trump continues his daily crash out, saying the US is the “hottest” country in the world and blaming Joe Biden for the US “being dead.”

This is the view you get when your own social media is filled with bots posting AI slop in support of everything you say.

The US is, in fact, the laughing stock of the world; some people just don’t say it to Donald’s face because he is clearly cooked in the head, possibly even more so than Joe Biden was.

@realDonaldTrump

The U.S.A. is the “HOTTEST” Country in the World right now. Just a short time ago, under Sleepy Joe Biden, IT WAS DEAD, LAUGHED AT ALL OVER THE WORLD!!! But not anymore - Nobody’s laughing!!! President DJT

Apr 17, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116420038210190121

Adding:

Trump says that the Strait of Hormuz is open but the naval blockade will remain in full force when it comes to Iran.

@realDonaldTrump

THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS AND FULL PASSAGE, BUT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE. THIS PROCESS SHOULD GO VERY QUICKLY IN THAT MOST OF THE POINTS ARE ALREADY NEGOTIATED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! PRESIDENT DONALD J.TRUMP Apr 17, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116420275523158052

Adding: Trump says he prohibits Israel to attack Lebanon.

@realDonaldTrump

The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear “Dust,” created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form. This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT

Apr 17, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116420395293904982