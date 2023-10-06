If I filed an IRS extension to file a 1040 Form, am I required to file by October 15th? (Short)

Did you file an IRS Automatic Six-month Extension to file a 1040 tax form by October 15? Are you worried that you made yourself a target or are now obligated to file an income tax return by the new deadline?

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, will show you that just because you filed an extension for more time to file a tax return with the IRS, you created no new requirement for you to file and pay federal income taxes. Furthermore, if you did file an extension, you still have time to join the Restore Freedom Plan to make sure you are protected before the October 15 deadline!

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to Income Tax Freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.