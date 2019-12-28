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The Warning - The Woman clothed in the Sun
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70 views • December 28, 2019
"And a great sign appeared in heaven: A woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars. And being with child, she cried travailing in birth: and was in pain to be delivered."
Revelation 12:1-2
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John Leary
http://johnleary.com/index.php/?cat=3&order=DESC
Revelation 12:1-2
------------------------
John Leary
http://johnleary.com/index.php/?cat=3&order=DESC
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