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⚠️ Tulsi Gabbard's resignation: a stand against restarting the war with Iran?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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⚠️ Tulsi Gabbard's resignation: a stand against restarting the war with Iran?

Tulsi Gabbard may have stepped down as Director of National Intelligence not due to her husband's cancer but for reportedly refusing to go along with Trump's plans to restart the war with Iran, TYT host Cenk Uygur says.

💬 “She does the right thing here - that gets you a lot of credibility,” he states.

Uygur noted that Joe Kent, the former director of the US National Counterterrorism Center and her subordinate, followed the exact same pattern by resigning after the US‑Israel attack on Iran in February 2026.

Adding, more Tulsi:

🚨 Tulsi Gabbard plans to release major intel findings before leaving office — report

Before leaving on June 30, the DNI Tulsi Gabbard intends to release findings in weekly installments, a Daily Wire reported citing intelligence official.

🌏 Investigations covered: Havana Syndrome, COVID-19 origins, 2020 election, federal government weaponization, and more

🌏 Gabbard oversaw declassification of 500,000+ pages of government records including JFK, RFK, and MLK assassination files

The next month will decide whether Gabbard goes down as a transparency hero – or another official who walked away right when things got interesting.

Adding:

🚨🇮🇷 Iran prepares massive retaliation if talks with US fail - report

Iran has submitted a new peace proposal to the US, Drop Site reports:

🔴 A permanent end to the war and US naval blockade must come first - only then would negotiations on the nuclear program begin

🔴 Iran would provisionally reopen the Strait of Hormuz and waive transit fees in exchange for the release of billions in Iranian frozen assets

🔴 Iran offers to dilute its enriched uranium and commit to not developing nuclear weapons, in exchange for recognition of its peaceful enrichment rights and the full lifting of sanctions

In the meantime, Iran warns it is maintaining "full readiness" for a potential US strike:

🔴 Retaliatory strikes may target Gulf state infrastructure critical to the global economy, as well as US bases and naval assets in the region

🔴 Bab-el-Mandeb, another key artery of international trade, could also come under Iranian retaliatory strikes

💬 “There will be no agreement if Donald Trump insists on his maximalist approach, where he wants everything,” said Mostafa Khoshchesm, a security analyst close to the IRGC.



@geopolitics_prime



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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