Kari Lake Offered BRIBE to NOT RUN for the Senate (RECORDED)
Published 17 hours ago

Kari Lake was just offered a bribe, by way of the head of the Arizona Republicans, Jeff to wit, to not run for the Senate. The questions are, who recorded it, who are the people willing to put their money where their mouth is, and was it a deep fake? #karilake #corruption #bribery #arizona

