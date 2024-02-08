Create New Account
P.1 JK’s phone report on JUVENT PROGRESS in use for 17 days for MAGGOT-INFESTED TOE ULCER (was due for AMPUTATION): PODIATRIST’S DISBELIEF; FEELING +; PAINKILLER REDUCTION Jan 18th MVI_7662-3merged
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f795138a-bfe6-49ed-8e62-cf08d01b703d

Thursday 18th January, 2024. JK self-discharged from Bunbury Hospital on 22nd December, 2023, and returned to The Homestead, Balingup, and our own healing efforts began in earnest. THE JUVENT HAS ARRIVED, AND JK HAS BEGUN USING IT FROM JAN. 1ST. DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE; DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.


healthdiabetesmedicineneuropathyulcersoedemalymphedemajuventvibration platformlipodemarevitive

