The Party of Tents (John 7) | When Everything Is About to Change For the Better
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published Yesterday |

There are several Jewish holidays and a couple that are easily recognizable, but 'The Feast Tabernacles' is quite possibly the most popular within the Jewish community. Jesus can't help but party and with it comes a significant revelation about the good things God has been doing and some really incredible changes God is bringing about.

godjesusgospel of johnpodcastnew testamentfestivaltabernaclechapter 7feast of boothsdumb christian

