Who’s loyal? Who’s not? Trump knows! What do you think?
76 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
WWG1WGA
Who’s loyal? Who’s not? Trump knows! What do you think? I think there is only a handful of truly truly loyal people to Trump in our government. There will be NO civil war. There will be NO WW3. There will be NO nuclear war. Trump tested them and they failed………
Fletch17
@17ThankQ
https://twitter.com/17ThankQ/status/1690475821452910592?s=20
Keywords
magaindictmenttraitorspresident donald j trumprinosloyaltytrump won
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos