GOP Congressman: US Has ‘Great Opportunity’ To Promote Democracy in China

https://gnews.org/articles/564213
Summary：11/29/2022 GOP Congressman Michael McCaul: US has 'great opportunity' to promote democracy in China. The best thing we can do both in Iran and China is promote communication from within the country. What Xi fears most is his own people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.