Why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Government Will FALL! Maverick News

I was on with Rick Walker (Maverick News)... Since I could not RESTREAM it LIVE, here is a copy of it from Fri. Dec. 20th 2024 19:00-21:30-ish ET...





From the comments of the original RUMBLE save...





Hey gang: Hope folks are not STILL upset and screaming/yelling at ME rather than being upset and indeed emailing/calling those YOU SHOULD BE UPSET WITH?!?!? Which, sorry, not sorry, stand by what I said SHOULD BE YOURSELF also on that list. "If you choose not to decide you still have made a choice" and if you choose INACTION then YOU TOO are complicit in the HOW/WHY WE ARE WHERE WE ARE TODAY!! And, what you going to do about it now? Other than whine/moan online. Yes, online tools can HELP! During the Show Rick tossed out the idea "should Canadians have their own Version of my 'WE THE PEOPLE DEMAND LIST'" and that Answer is YES. Also, again, mad before? Let me make you mad/upset again now. DOES RICK HAVE TO DO EVERYTHING?!?!? WHO in this Audience will STEP UP and create (via Change Org, where it IS FREE TO DO SO) the WE THE CANADIAN PEOPLE DEMAND LIST???? And, as long as it has 10 items+ then reach out to me and I WILL WRITE A BEFOREITSNEWS piece on it, as the COMPANION TO MY WTPDL for USA, and we all can/could/should CROSS-PROMOTE together (yes, in that instance, SHARING AN ACTUAL CALL TO ACTION vs just online whining, GOOD). WHO WILL STEP UP?!?!? Oh, and, may I suggest your WTCPDL item 1 - WE DEMAND JUSTIN RESIGN IMMEDIATELY!!!!!

Joseph M Lenard (aka: JLenardDetroit)

Check my channel for CTP S2E79 BehindTheScenes/SneakPeek of what officially drops Sat. Dec. 21 some time before Noon ET which highlights my appearing on WAAMradio and talking with Ed about WTPDL. Get the WTCPDL together, and while I cannot PROMISE, I will also be willing (if you reach out to me at the email I gave out during tonights MN show), I will FORWARD to Ed and ask he consider having you (and Rick) on WAAMradio here in MI to talk about your WTCPDL version of my WTPDL.





You can find CTP S2E79 BTS/SP here on my channel.