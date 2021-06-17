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The 3rd leading cause of death stems from tragic errors made by your doctor. But what if another risk is more sinister: Medical Harm?-with Jeane Roller-Patients Rights advocate
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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40 views • June 17, 2021
Mainstream news covers pretty well the sad fact that after heart disease and cancer, the third biggest risk for death stem from simple, tragic mistakes incurred mostly in the hospital. Examples include improper medication, misdiagnosis, or surgical mistakes. What if there's a corollary to medical risks that stem not so much from errors, but rather harms - some intentional? Medical harm is an epidemic in the United States and has been for many years, but it is a well-kept secret.
Harms vary from simple exposure to devious records falsification - even painful assault devoid of any informed consent. As a result of this silent danger, a small but growing cohort of patients have become fearful of accessing mainstream healthcare.

What's causing these harms? Is it the profit motive to over-utilize? Professor Makary at Hopkins estimates 20% of procedures lack justification. The media is rife with stories of doctors over-prescribing based on pharma influence-peddling. Or does it stem from a mass psychosis - a "god complex" among providers - itself exacerbated by malpractice loopholes or the corrupt nature of medical board oversight? Ms. Roller presents her solution for patient autonomy and dignity - guaranteeing true informed consent that protects the patient - not just the provider.
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