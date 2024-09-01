ANATOMY OF A SCUMBAG 🎙 NIGHT NATION REVIEW

Night Nation Review⚡️Official - Callighan launched another barrage of insults and personal attacks. Spreading lies and seeking drama. To attempt to bolster his nearly non-existent credibility, he decides to lie and claim that he as a long standing relationship with Devon Stack (Blackpilled).





Having had enough of his lying tongue, I decided calling his bluff was worth a few bucks. I called his bluff and he was exposed as the liar he is live in front of more than a thousand people.





Being the shameless kind of parasocial weirdo he is, he ignores the massive L and keeps posting lies and insults. This guy is just one of many, but men who lack honesty, integrity, and the self respect to have shame when they have been caught doing something wrong are the kind of people who are a liability to any political scene or movement.





From his dry-doxing and rumor spreading this guy engages in aside, these kind of guys can not be relied upon, and when called out they will always play victim. They cry out in pain after they struck you. When others notice and comment on their malfeasance, they act confused and play dumb and claim they dindu nuffin.





To top it all off he likes to keep a running total of the money WN/NS streamer earn from their hours and hours of hard work at their shows. It could be just plain jealousy, but given that this is precisely what our most serious enemies do actively, it is something to be concerned about.





The SPLC even made a chart when they attacked Odysee. Does he have a spreadsheet of the income of other men he stalks online?





Source: https://x.com/RealNightNation/status/1830192065415639306





VfB was just about to reel off when he recalled that you can actually read this in a book by DC Comics called THE WEIRD, by Jim Starlin, Berni Wrightson and Dan Green with Todd Klein





Callighan is the Jason





VfB is the Weird





Speaking of weird: 🤪





LucasBrigadeLagoon

The_Author_._--Oxide-- buys butt plugs from da Shmoo 🤣





ClinicSpoonNothing

wew...sounds like a jelly homo