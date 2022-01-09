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How The NWO Cabal Got Started In America And The Actions They Have Taken Over The Years
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822 views • January 09, 2022
Greg Reese of InfoWars goes over some of the history of how the New World Order started and took control of many aspects of our society. The NWO cabal have a real agenda for killing most of the people of the world with a depopulation plan which has been in effect for many years by various means but now more so with the use of vaccines that are being mandated and imposed on the whole world.
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