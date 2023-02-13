MZTV 1029: The Phrase "Eternal Life" Appears Nowhere in Scripture; Don't Panic! -Part 1

Surprisingly, the Bible speaks nothing of eternity. If you want to prove from Scripture that you will eventually live forever, you can't use any of the common mistranslations, namely, "forever," "eternal," or "everlasting." Endlessness is expressed using the Greek negative: "a". Find out where in this edition of MZTV. Martin's Donation page: http://martinzender.com/donation_mz.htm MZ/IB Archive - The Radio Series (WCCD) - Eternal Torment Week - Sound Words (Wednesday Hour 1): https://youtu.be/pszQZ3AG7yI MP3: http://martinzender.com/MZTV/MZTV1029... MZTV Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Return to Zender Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Martin's homepage: https://www.martinzender.com

