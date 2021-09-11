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Social Experimentalist Danny Shine's Agit Prop Theatre at the 28th August 2021 Medical Freedom March
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12 views • September 11, 2021
Danny Shine exercising his freedom of speech and agit prop theatre at the 28th August 2021 freedom march's Clapham Common end point.
https://www.youtube.com/spiritualentertainer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2d4NIIXdxM
Disclaimer: Views expressed here are Danny's (or here his scientist character's rather) - my reason for being there, like many others', was to revert things like vaccine passports which seem to have had a victory with, halting those in England for now. Vaccination of healthy children, great reset and other dark agendas still to stop.

Many other YouTubers also here present (all recommend checking out if you haven't already) including

Another Alternative https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDzLOor54US_1P0LnID-mOA

Local Experimentalist UK https://www.youtube.com/LocalExperimentalist

Media Consumer 9/11 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQoMg92sYXes-ApfPZEM2uQ

Independent Free Press 1916 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCunytKiJ6nVoZK8H_j4CzxQ

Tyrant Finder UK https://www.youtube.com/TyrantFinderUK

Actual Coverage (formerly Actual Interview) https://www.youtube.com/ActualInterview

One Man Reports https://www.youtube.com/OneManReports

Resistance GB https://www.youtube.com/ResistanceGB

Subject Access https://www.youtube.com/SubjectAccess
Keywords
freedom marchagit prop theatre
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