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X22 Report B 03. 08. 22.
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230 views • March 09, 2022
Ep 2720b - The World Is Watching, [DS] Powerless, Patriots Shifting Narrative, No Deals
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The [DS] is powerless, they do not have the leverage and they are struggling. Blinken put pressure on Poland but Poland is not doing what the [DS] wants. The [DS] wants WWIII, they will not get it. The narrative is about to shift, the world is watching. The bio labs are coming into focus, Nuland is worried that Russia might have the data. The election fraud is being produced and it is getting worse and worse of the [DS] players, no deals, they chose the path.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is powerless, they do not have the leverage and they are struggling. Blinken put pressure on Poland but Poland is not doing what the [DS] wants. The [DS] wants WWIII, they will not get it. The narrative is about to shift, the world is watching. The bio labs are coming into focus, Nuland is worried that Russia might have the data. The election fraud is being produced and it is getting worse and worse of the [DS] players, no deals, they chose the path.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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