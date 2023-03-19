https://gettr.com/post/p2bx6oib052

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Roy found that Bloomberg actually released the news of the arrest of Miles Guo half an hour earlier than the DOJ. Joy thinks there are deeper connections, that everyone who wants freedom should go and look deeper into this. That's actually really scary to know that there are people that are just setting those who love freedom up to stop them from continuing speaking.





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 罗伊发现彭博社实际上比美国司法部早半小时发布逮捕郭文贵的官方新闻。Joy认为这里面有更深层次的勾结，每个追求自由的人都需要深入研究这个问题。他们直接陷害那些热爱自由的人，不让其继续发声，这真的很可怕。





