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Hurricane Survival Checklist
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24 views • November 07, 2019
*** Added Items: Tarps, Duct Tape and Instant Coffee!
Personal Documents
Cash
Full Gas Tank
Cell Phone Charged
Fill Bathtub
Secure Outdoor Furniture
Generator
Bottled Water
Non Perishable Food
Can Opener
Paper Plates /Plastic Utensils
Trash bags
Pet Food
Flashlights w/ Extra Batteries
Candles
Matches/Lighters
Hurricane Lanterns
Weather Radio
Extra Clothes
Rain Gear
Boots
1st Aid Kit
Prescription Drugs
Grill Propane/ Charcoal
Moist Towelets
Blankets
Board games / Cards
Be Prepared to Evacuate
Personal Documents
Cash
Full Gas Tank
Cell Phone Charged
Fill Bathtub
Secure Outdoor Furniture
Generator
Bottled Water
Non Perishable Food
Can Opener
Paper Plates /Plastic Utensils
Trash bags
Pet Food
Flashlights w/ Extra Batteries
Candles
Matches/Lighters
Hurricane Lanterns
Weather Radio
Extra Clothes
Rain Gear
Boots
1st Aid Kit
Prescription Drugs
Grill Propane/ Charcoal
Moist Towelets
Blankets
Board games / Cards
Be Prepared to Evacuate
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