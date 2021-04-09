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2010 Flashback: Alex Jones Exposed Illegal Migrant Sex Slavery Operation Ran by Global Elites
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320 views • April 09, 2021
Alex Jones explains how the globalists used illegal immigration to run sex slavery operations.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=607084f37dc7fe13e40e21cd
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=607084f37dc7fe13e40e21cd
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