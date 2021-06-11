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Dr. Roger Hodkinson Everything is a Pack of Lies
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322 views • June 11, 2021
• The virus is real.
• Mask don’t work.
• Social distance doesn’t work.
• Shutting travel down won’t stop it.
• Lockdowns don’t work.
• In fact, nothing works.
• Vaccine is experimental.
• Kids should not be vaccinated. It could sterilize them.
• Threatening and silencing doctors.
• Nobody under 70 should get the jab.
• Natural immunity is the best immunity.
YOUR LIFE DESERVES A SECOND OPINION
Medical Experts
Rightly Countering the Official Narrative
https://thefreedomcycle.com/covid/medical-experts.html
• Mask don’t work.
• Social distance doesn’t work.
• Shutting travel down won’t stop it.
• Lockdowns don’t work.
• In fact, nothing works.
• Vaccine is experimental.
• Kids should not be vaccinated. It could sterilize them.
• Threatening and silencing doctors.
• Nobody under 70 should get the jab.
• Natural immunity is the best immunity.
YOUR LIFE DESERVES A SECOND OPINION
Medical Experts
Rightly Countering the Official Narrative
https://thefreedomcycle.com/covid/medical-experts.html
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