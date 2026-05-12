World’s most expensive military humiliated by Iran - Ron Paul Liberty Report

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World’s most expensive military humiliated by Iran - Ron Paul
Iran destroyed or disabled every US military base in the Middle East, along with large quantities of costly equipment, says Ron Paul, former US representative and ex-presidential candidate (Proud to say that I voted for! - Cynthia).
Iran's military budget is less than 1% of the Pentagon's - and yet the US surprise attack failed to crush Tehran, costing US taxpayers trillions of dollars, he notes.
💬 “The US military can no longer win the wars that US presidents illegally forced them into fighting,” Paul concludes.