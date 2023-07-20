Create New Account
WAKE UP 9/11 - NO WAKE VORTEX - July 19th 2023
Wake Up! Productions
This video illustrates examples of "wake vortex" in jets flying through clouds and a NASA wake vortex test with smoke. Following this are the Mike Hezarkhani shot of the south tower "hit" and the Naudet Brothers footage of Tower 1 being "hit"... in both there is no wake vortex whatsoever. This is a kicker in proving no planes.

