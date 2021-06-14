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Extreme Heat WARNING / Canada Extreme Weather / GIGANTIC Antarctic Low Pressure / OUR Sun Today 👀
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81 views • June 14, 2021
Revelation 16: 9 And the people were scorched by intense heat, and they cursed the name of God, who had authority over these plagues; yet they did not repent and give Him glory.
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