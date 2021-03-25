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Border Agents Reveal Illegals Being Housed In Motel In McAllen, Texas 3/24/21
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90 views • March 25, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Courtesy of Lets Talk About IT
"Border Patrol Directed Us Here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVk1Ieyp7ZM
Courtesy of Real Anthony Aguero
"CVD19 People Are Being...."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xkrSzE3fXo
Courtesy of Frontline America
"Breaking: BP just told me that this hotel is where they are sending #COVID positive illegals"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zv3LmEE0DxMS
Courtesy of Lets Talk About IT
"Border Patrol Directed Us Here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVk1Ieyp7ZM
Courtesy of Real Anthony Aguero
"CVD19 People Are Being...."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xkrSzE3fXo
Courtesy of Frontline America
"Breaking: BP just told me that this hotel is where they are sending #COVID positive illegals"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zv3LmEE0DxMS
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