© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Karma of Big Pharma and Covid 19
Follow
1
Share
Report
191 views • October 15, 2021
The Karma of Big Pharma is Big Business and the bottom line of its purpose is return on investment. Service is a priority only when it means profitability. Dr. Len and Francesco discuss the corruption and narcissistic nature of the pharmaceutical business and how it affects the way medicine is practiced.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.