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Dr. Kevin Corbett & Kate Shemirani Update The World On Increasing COVID Tyranny, Plus More!
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80 views • January 23, 2021
Dr. Kevin Corbett and The Sons of Liberty's own health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani join me in this episode to talk about Kevin's recent court appearance and the tyranny in the United Kingdom that continues to grow under the guise of CONvid-1984. We'll also be speaking about a growing trend in pregnancy in the UK and some advice for pregnant mothers.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-kevin-corbett-kate-shemirani-update-the-world-on-increasing-coivd-tyranny-plus-more/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-kevin-corbett-kate-shemirani-update-the-world-on-increasing-coivd-tyranny-plus-more/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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