BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TOMORROW ON THE HIGHWIRE!
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5805 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 4 days ago

This week is Episode 468, and it is LOADED. 


Trump is pushing for 6G, and nobody is asking what happened to the safety studies we never got for 5G. The HighWire is asking, though.


On top of that, while the Supreme Court weighs liability immunity for glyphosate, the US government is quietly trying to slip paraquat into the farm bill. The EPA’s own warnings say a single sip can kill with no known antidote. We break down the study they are using to call it safe. You won't believe it. 


Then, Del sits down with Dr. Stuart Fischbein, one of California's leading voices on natural birth. A doctor who began in mainstream medicine and found a profoundly better way. His message to every woman who has been told her body needs to be managed and medicated to give birth:


“We’ve convinced women in the last 100 years that their bodies cannot give birth without being cared for and managed. That’s crazy.”


If you’re pregnant, thinking about having children, or just want the truth on what’s being done to our food and our airwaves, you do not want to miss this one. 


📅March 19, 2026

⏰Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silent Contamination: The Blueberry Pie Recall Exposes a Failing Food System and Dire Health Threats

Silent Contamination: The Blueberry Pie Recall Exposes a Failing Food System and Dire Health Threats

Coco Somers
Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Coco Somers
&#8220;The Truth About Pet Cancer&#8221; on BrightU: How owner emotions directly weaken a pet&#8217;s immune system

“The Truth About Pet Cancer” on BrightU: How owner emotions directly weaken a pet’s immune system

Jacob Thomas
The incomparable herb: Holy Basil&#8217;s ancient roots meet modern science

The incomparable herb: Holy Basil’s ancient roots meet modern science

Willow Tohi
The power of Omega-3s: Top food sources for heart and brain health

The power of Omega-3s: Top food sources for heart and brain health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
7 Science-backed drinks to beat bloating naturally

7 Science-backed drinks to beat bloating naturally

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy