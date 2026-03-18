TOMORROW ON THE HIGHWIRE!

This week is Episode 468, and it is LOADED.





Trump is pushing for 6G, and nobody is asking what happened to the safety studies we never got for 5G. The HighWire is asking, though.





On top of that, while the Supreme Court weighs liability immunity for glyphosate, the US government is quietly trying to slip paraquat into the farm bill. The EPA’s own warnings say a single sip can kill with no known antidote. We break down the study they are using to call it safe. You won't believe it.





Then, Del sits down with Dr. Stuart Fischbein, one of California's leading voices on natural birth. A doctor who began in mainstream medicine and found a profoundly better way. His message to every woman who has been told her body needs to be managed and medicated to give birth:





“We’ve convinced women in the last 100 years that their bodies cannot give birth without being cared for and managed. That’s crazy.”





If you’re pregnant, thinking about having children, or just want the truth on what’s being done to our food and our airwaves, you do not want to miss this one.





📅March 19, 2026

⏰Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH