LEARN THE LESSONS OF PRAYER ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-NOV 20 2025

Jesus Christ, Walking the Earth, He Could Touch a Dead Person or a Leper Without Becoming Unclean--Unlike the Priests. Because He Is God: Incorruptible. Even So, the Lord Jesus Spent A Lot of Time in Prayer, Communion with the Father. How Much More We Should Admit Our Need for Prayer: Praying for Ourselves, Praying for Others, and Others Praying for You... Good Candidates to Pray Are the Restored Sinner, the Soul That's Been Healed, the Mature Christian, the Spiritual Warrior.