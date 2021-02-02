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The PROBLEM With Silver, China Collecting FERTILITY DATA: Breaking On The Daily #60
KelKidman
KelKidman
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101 views • February 02, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/eG9v0
https://archive.vn/t6YFs
https://archive.vn/8lzew
https://archive.vn/Idu0Z

Timestamps:
0:00 The problem with silver as currency
10:26 Lincoln Project scandal and its baffling response
15:02 China stealing fertility data
21:15 Washington Examiner Op-Ed defends Liz Cheney, proves her uselessness instead
29:12 Outro


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#Silver #SilverSqueeze #China



For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Keywords
newspoliticsrantconservativeprivacylawsuitchinamediastocksstock marketsilvercommentarylibertarianccpfertilitydata collectionbreaking on the dailysilver squeezeeasy heathcare
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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