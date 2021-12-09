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Minnesota Senate COVID Vaccine Mandates Concerns Nursing Homes Concerns National Guard Concerns
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111 views • December 09, 2021
Minnesota Senate COVID Vaccine Mandates Concerns Nursing Homes Concerns National Guard Concerns
Minnesota Senate Media Services
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrSowiHUVZA
Committtee Continues Examining Nursing Shortages
Committee on Human Services Reform Finance and Policy:
Nursing homes operational concerns.
Work force effects on hospital bed availability.
Dept. of Human Services update on testing mandate.
Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) disposition of DNA data from testing mandate.
National Guard deployments starting December 5
Minnesota Senate COVID Vaccine Mandates Concerns Nursing Homes Concerns National Guard Concerns
Minnesota Senate Media Services
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrSowiHUVZA
Committtee Continues Examining Nursing Shortages
Committee on Human Services Reform Finance and Policy:
Nursing homes operational concerns.
Work force effects on hospital bed availability.
Dept. of Human Services update on testing mandate.
Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) disposition of DNA data from testing mandate.
National Guard deployments starting December 5
Minnesota Senate COVID Vaccine Mandates Concerns Nursing Homes Concerns National Guard Concerns
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