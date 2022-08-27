NEWSMAX: 27AUG22 - Rudy Giuliani: This (Mar-a-Lago) Affidavit Is Ridiculous, This Is a Political Thing Completely | Saturday Report

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On 'Saturday Report', Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani slams the Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit.
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