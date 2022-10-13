Jesus Word Trust Jesus 3

This video was made after Father asked me to call on all, to trust Jesus, to trust His word, before that of church leaders, or any other people. If they contadict the Shepherd, trust the Shepherd. Below are bible quotes yhat touches on what is mentioned in the video:





John 3:3 3 And everyone who has this hope in Him purifies himself, just as Christ is pure.





Matthew 25 “At that time the kingdom of heaven will be like ten virgins who took their lamps and went out to meet the bridegroom...





Matthew 6:22 The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eyes are good, your whole body will be full of light...





Matthew 13:15 For this people’s heart has become calloused;

they hardly hear with their ears,

and they have closed their eyes.

Otherwise they might see with their eyes,

hear with their ears,

understand with their hearts

and turn, and I would heal them.’[a]





16 But blessed are your eyes because they see, and your ears because they hear. 17 For truly I tell you, many prophets and righteous people longed to see what you see but did not see it, and to hear what you hear but did not hear it.





James 1:21





Therefore, putting aside all filthiness and all that remains of wickedness, in humility receive the word implanted, which is able to save your souls.





Luke 24:47 and that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in His name to all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.





2 Corinthians 6:6 6in purity, knowledge, patience, and kindness; in the Holy Spirit and in sincere love





Matthew 5:8 Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.





Matthew 13:13 33He told them still another parable: “The kingdom of heaven is like leaven that a woman took and mixed into three measures of flour, until all of it was leavened.”



