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The Coming World Order Change- Sooner Than You Think
Throughout the history of humanity new world orders have come and gone. The United States is nearing a financial, moral, and societal collapse that will bring in a new power. Could this be the final world order as mentioned in the Bible? We discuss historic and biblical world order shifts and how this one might be different.