'EXPLOSIVE ENDING': Former DOJ official reacts to DA Fani Willis hearing wrapping up

'EXPLOSIVE ENDING': Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree and former FEC Commissioner Hans von Spakovsky join 'The Evening Edit' to discuss closing arguments in the case to disqualify Fulton County DA Fani Willis.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.