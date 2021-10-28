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Barack Obama is a heartless monster
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103 views • October 28, 2021
1. Sen. Tom Cotton Destroys AG Merrick Garland: “Thank God You’re Not on the Supreme Court, You Should Resign in Disgrace”. US AG Garland is a fascist scumbag and should resign as quick as possible.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sen-tom-cotton-destroys-ag-merrick-garland-thank-god-youre-not-on-the-supreme-court-you-should-resign-in-disgrace/i
2. Tucker Carlson- Barack Obama is a 'heartless monster'. Obama is a dirty scumbag who allowed males to use female bathrooms.
https://www.brighteon.com/5a5ce799-bb45-4b1f-bc0b-0216ea026931
3. Masks are Destroying the Development of Babies. Infants need to see facial expressions of their mothers to get good connections.
https://www.brighteon.com/08ece0a4-cd1e-4824-9345-ef523b04daa8
4. Jaw-Dropping Scale of Migrant Caravan Revealed In New Video. Democrats are importing more voters for next election.
https://www.brighteon.com/5e3a1415-9c48-46b7-9ae7-fd248555a7c5
5. HISTORIC! Charged School Shooter WALKS FREE!!!. Not much about this in MSM. Imagine if it was a conservative white and all talk about white supremacy.
https://www.brighteon.com/347593df-8810-415f-b9e9-f6dc5eb819f9
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sen-tom-cotton-destroys-ag-merrick-garland-thank-god-youre-not-on-the-supreme-court-you-should-resign-in-disgrace/i
2. Tucker Carlson- Barack Obama is a 'heartless monster'. Obama is a dirty scumbag who allowed males to use female bathrooms.
https://www.brighteon.com/5a5ce799-bb45-4b1f-bc0b-0216ea026931
3. Masks are Destroying the Development of Babies. Infants need to see facial expressions of their mothers to get good connections.
https://www.brighteon.com/08ece0a4-cd1e-4824-9345-ef523b04daa8
4. Jaw-Dropping Scale of Migrant Caravan Revealed In New Video. Democrats are importing more voters for next election.
https://www.brighteon.com/5e3a1415-9c48-46b7-9ae7-fd248555a7c5
5. HISTORIC! Charged School Shooter WALKS FREE!!!. Not much about this in MSM. Imagine if it was a conservative white and all talk about white supremacy.
https://www.brighteon.com/347593df-8810-415f-b9e9-f6dc5eb819f9
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