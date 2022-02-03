© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Zelenko Talks HCQ, Ivermectin, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, & Where We're Headed As A Society
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • February 03, 2022
Rumble
— Purchase Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack Here: www.zstacklife.com/HoneyColony
Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko is the Nobel Prize-nominated doctor and inventor of the Zelenko Protocol for the early treatment of COVID-19.
President Donald Trump credited Dr Zelenko with his decision to take Hydroxychloroquine when Trump was battling COVID-19.
Dr Zelenko has treated numerous members of Congress, heads of state and high profile individuals.
In addition to being one of the leading proponents for the early treatment of COVID-19, Dr Zelenko has also been one of the leading critics of the current COVID vaccines and government efforts to silence debate over the efficacy of the vaccines and potential side effects.
Dr. Zelenko has first-hand experienced efforts to ban legitimate scientific treatments (after treating Trump, Gov Andrew Cuomo banned HCQ in NY) and big-tech led efforts to silence debate and discussion of medical treatments (he was deplatformed by Twitter).
Dr Zelenko created 'Z Stack' – his immune-boosting supplement – after his experience with early treatment during the pandemic.
________________________
▶ DONATE to the upcoming George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein
▶ NEW George Floyd Trailer: https://youtu.be/4uZ0vXp922g
▶ Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/
▶ WEBSITES: www.honeycolony.comwww.simplytransformative.comwww.maryamhenein.com Recent articles: https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com ▶ ROFKIN:
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2 ▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein ▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/ ▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers ▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17
▶ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/maryamhenein ▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee ▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-699745 ▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
____________ Ebooks:https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
Sources:(Used for pictures, quotes, etc. We do not endorse any of these sites as reputable sources.)
South Korea Hydroxychloroquine Study: https://www.kjim.org/journal/view.php?number=170541
MedCram Ep. 34: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7F1cnWup9M
Dr. Zelenko and President Trump: https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-smart-to-use-malaria-drug-says-jewish-md-a-long-time-proponent/
Rudy Giuliani and Dr. Zelenko Podcast: https://www.audible.com/pd/A-Brief-Overview-of-COVID-19-Featuring-Dr-Zev-Zelenko-Rudy-Giuliani-December-2nd-2021-Ep-192-Podcast/B09MWGVLVQ
Bill Gates Article: https://www.geekwire.com/2020/bill-gates-says-world-will-need-7-billion-doses-covid-19-vaccine-stop-pandemic/
— Purchase Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack Here: www.zstacklife.com/HoneyColony
Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko is the Nobel Prize-nominated doctor and inventor of the Zelenko Protocol for the early treatment of COVID-19.
President Donald Trump credited Dr Zelenko with his decision to take Hydroxychloroquine when Trump was battling COVID-19.
Dr Zelenko has treated numerous members of Congress, heads of state and high profile individuals.
In addition to being one of the leading proponents for the early treatment of COVID-19, Dr Zelenko has also been one of the leading critics of the current COVID vaccines and government efforts to silence debate over the efficacy of the vaccines and potential side effects.
Dr. Zelenko has first-hand experienced efforts to ban legitimate scientific treatments (after treating Trump, Gov Andrew Cuomo banned HCQ in NY) and big-tech led efforts to silence debate and discussion of medical treatments (he was deplatformed by Twitter).
Dr Zelenko created 'Z Stack' – his immune-boosting supplement – after his experience with early treatment during the pandemic.
________________________
▶ DONATE to the upcoming George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein
▶ NEW George Floyd Trailer: https://youtu.be/4uZ0vXp922g
▶ Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/
▶ WEBSITES: www.honeycolony.comwww.simplytransformative.comwww.maryamhenein.com Recent articles: https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com ▶ ROFKIN:
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2 ▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein ▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/ ▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers ▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17
▶ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/maryamhenein ▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee ▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-699745 ▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
____________ Ebooks:https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
Sources:(Used for pictures, quotes, etc. We do not endorse any of these sites as reputable sources.)
South Korea Hydroxychloroquine Study: https://www.kjim.org/journal/view.php?number=170541
MedCram Ep. 34: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7F1cnWup9M
Dr. Zelenko and President Trump: https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-smart-to-use-malaria-drug-says-jewish-md-a-long-time-proponent/
Rudy Giuliani and Dr. Zelenko Podcast: https://www.audible.com/pd/A-Brief-Overview-of-COVID-19-Featuring-Dr-Zev-Zelenko-Rudy-Giuliani-December-2nd-2021-Ep-192-Podcast/B09MWGVLVQ
Bill Gates Article: https://www.geekwire.com/2020/bill-gates-says-world-will-need-7-billion-doses-covid-19-vaccine-stop-pandemic/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.