摘要：A watchdog report reveals how $20million research is going to CCP Chinese institutions through a particular scientist recruited by CCP through Thousand Talent Program. A report from Strider Technologies reveals there are 162 such scientists educated and trained in US academies/national labs who are now working in CCP China, developing Chinese Great Technology Leap. Adam Andrzejewski (CEO and founder of openthebooks.com) is suggesting that this poses the highest threat to US national security so he wants FBI and other USA national institutions put enough resources to tackle it and try hardest to catch CCP spies.\n
