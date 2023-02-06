Genesis | Pt. 36 Unoffendable

I want you to join me on a journey of becoming unoffendable

Everybody is looking to be offended

Have you noticed we live in a culture of offenses

Everybody is offended and everybody is mad at somebody

People are so easily offended

Ironic that Christians are the most easily offended

Today's message = how to become UNOFFENDABLE

This is a journey the Lord is taking me on and I see some great insights from Joseph

Recap Joseph

Genesis 39:10-18

Joseph does the right thing yet suffers for it

Ever experienced that?

Integrity does the right thing even if it means you suffer in the short term

Joseph was a victim but that's not where his focus was

Focus is so important if we are going live unoffendable

Genesis 39:19-23

