Genesis | Pt. 36 Unoffendable

I want you to join me on a journey of becoming unoffendable
Everybody is looking to be offended
Have you noticed we live in a culture of offenses
Everybody is offended and everybody is mad at somebody
People are so easily offended
Ironic that Christians are the most easily offended
Today's message = how to become UNOFFENDABLE
This is a journey the Lord is taking me on and I see some great insights from Joseph
Recap Joseph
Genesis 39:10-18
Joseph does the right thing yet suffers for it
Ever experienced that?
Integrity does the right thing even if it means you suffer in the short term
Joseph was a victim but that's not where his focus was
Focus is so important if we are going live unoffendable
Genesis 39:19-23
