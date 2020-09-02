© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TIME IS RUNNING OUT
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • September 02, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3676/the-rise-of-generation-z-call-in-show-may-3rd-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3676-the-rise-of-generation-z-call-in-show-may-3rd-2017
Question: “I'm a 29-year-old woman, single, no kids, and a homeowner. I have done 10 years of therapy and have not been successful at attracting mentally healthy friends or men, which has lead me to live a relatively isolated life. When I listen to your work and the work of other conservative thinkers, I am afraid that I will be miserable living a life alone. I am also keenly aware of my age in terms of attracting a mate. Do you think a woman can live a fulfilling life without a family? And, if so, what advice would you have to create that life?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3676-the-rise-of-generation-z-call-in-show-may-3rd-2017
Question: “I'm a 29-year-old woman, single, no kids, and a homeowner. I have done 10 years of therapy and have not been successful at attracting mentally healthy friends or men, which has lead me to live a relatively isolated life. When I listen to your work and the work of other conservative thinkers, I am afraid that I will be miserable living a life alone. I am also keenly aware of my age in terms of attracting a mate. Do you think a woman can live a fulfilling life without a family? And, if so, what advice would you have to create that life?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.