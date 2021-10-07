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Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2021 Newsletter 40, Dr. Zandre Botha Reveals Horrific Images of Vaxxer Blood, Laura Eisenhower, Sodium Borate for Jeremy: October 07, 2021
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@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Never Before Seen, Blood Doctor Reveals Horrific Findings After Examining Vials, Dr. Zandre Botha with Stew Peters
Submitted by Terral
On October 07, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/094e9482-1b25-4988-9d5d-c18519292311
Related:
Doctors Shocked At Blood Test Results From Vaccinated Individuals
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615ce5b9eb8423302e4f0d87
Young mom who died from COVID vaccine was coerced into receiving jab via government mandate, heartbreaking obituary says
https://www.theblaze.com/news/young-mom-died-covid-vaccine-government-mandate?utm_source=theblaze-breaking
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Laura Eisenhower discusses the great cosmic awakening now under way
Submitted by Terral
On October 07, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/9f6056fc-5688-4a40-9804-1cba72785bf0
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Sodium Borate
Written by Jeremy and Terral
October 07, 2021
Hi, how much sodium borate do you take per day please? I'm going to start taking it.
Thanks Jeremy
Terral’s reply (10.07.2021):
Hi Jeremy:
Thank you for writing. I use one pinch of sodium borate (20 Mule Team Borax) in my regular drinking water three times each day. Always do your research! Start at the links below.
Blessings, Terral
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: …
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.

Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

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Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03

More info at https://www.terral03.com

Contact Terral: [email protected]
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