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2 Christian Demonic Visions The Whole World Is Deceived Into Voter Fraud & Covid-19 Trumpery...
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2 views • March 12, 2022
Two Visions Of Two Friends Timothy Ferguson & Rudy Alzamora, are visited By Satan and Deceived Their Whole Lives With Lawlessness...When They Pray They Have Only God's Rivels jesus and lord to help them. This is why Donald J. Trump sits in the winter white house in Mara-Lago Florida, and Nothing happened in MariCopa County Arizona...
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