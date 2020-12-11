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Martin Geddes on “Collapse of a system of belief. We could call it globalism.”
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581 views • December 11, 2020
“There’s a divide between those who “get it” and see the world is about to change and those who don’t. And this does reflect back on the Soviet collapse.”
- Martin Geddes, Leading ‘Q Analyst’ (Oct 31, 2019)
READ MORE, https://dryburgh.com/martin-geddes-on-collapse-of-a-system-of-belief-known-as-globalism/
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
LBRY, https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
- Martin Geddes, Leading ‘Q Analyst’ (Oct 31, 2019)
READ MORE, https://dryburgh.com/martin-geddes-on-collapse-of-a-system-of-belief-known-as-globalism/
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
LBRY, https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
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