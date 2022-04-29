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CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS • CONFINAMIENTOS CLIMÁTICOS
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40 views • April 29, 2022
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El suministro de alimentos está siendo destruido deliberadamente en partes del mundo para completar las palabras de las élites que dicen que no hay suficiente comida para todos en el mundo.
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More quarantines may come
Food supply is being deliberately destroyed in parts of the world to complete the words of the elites that say there is not enough food for everyone in the world.
El suministro de alimentos está siendo destruido deliberadamente en partes del mundo para completar las palabras de las élites que dicen que no hay suficiente comida para todos en el mundo.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
More quarantines may come
Food supply is being deliberately destroyed in parts of the world to complete the words of the elites that say there is not enough food for everyone in the world.
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