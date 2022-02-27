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Trump interview at CPAC just dropped many nuggets
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301 views • February 27, 2022
Trump interview at CPAC just dropped many nuggets
1. DJT called President Zelenskyy an “Actor” (Actors gotta Act - Q)
2. DJT said China / Taiwan is just like Russia / Ukraine (So look for action)
3. DJT pointed to future action with North Korea (So look for a possible nuke threat to “Biden”)
4. DJT points to “Swift” as something to resolve things. Gutting banking systems.
(Clean and Swift - Q)
1. DJT called President Zelenskyy an “Actor” (Actors gotta Act - Q)
2. DJT said China / Taiwan is just like Russia / Ukraine (So look for action)
3. DJT pointed to future action with North Korea (So look for a possible nuke threat to “Biden”)
4. DJT points to “Swift” as something to resolve things. Gutting banking systems.
(Clean and Swift - Q)
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