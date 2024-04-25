Betrayal of the Visigoths: Pattern Recognition SFR Ep 3

The Pattern repeats. The VISIGOTHS welcomed Jews into their fortified kingdom and they were repaid by treachery. They opened the gates of the kingdom for the invading Muslims, or Arabs and Berbers who slaughtered mercilessly. On Oct 7th the wall was breached at 16 points by alleged HAMAS soldiers. The infiltrators in our own mostly disarmed or about to be country are using the ancient tactic of weaponized immigration to wipe us out through economic burden and overrunning.
I used to think my category was history and education. But this history is but an omitted list of crimes against humanity. Move over piddly serial killers, the Democide by religions and nations is TRUE CRIME by many orders of magnitude greater.
Thank the Kristos Family anytime here: https://GiveSendGo.com/BaalBusters
HELLO European Viewers! You can support here: https://www.tipeeestream.com/baalbusters/
US, use "SuperChat" here to support the effort: https://buymeacoffee.com/BaalBusters
GET COMMERCIAL FREE PODCASTS and Exclusive Content, Become a Patron. https://Patreon.com/DisguisetheLimits
Go To My Website: https://www.semperfryllc.com/podcast.html
Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon is getting Great Feedback! 8.5x11 Paperback, Hardcover, & Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CNGX53L7/
Barnes & Noble: Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon 416 pages, and ebook: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/book/1144402176
KOBO: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/priestcraft-beyond-babylon
Take Back Your Health NOW! DR PETER GLIDDEN, ND All-Access https://leavebigpharmabehind.com/?via=pgndhealth
Add to the Kristos Family Apocalypse Fund: https://GiveSendGo.com/BaalBusters
DR MONZO Products: https://drmonzo.kartra.com/page/shop
DR MONZO ATB BOOK: https://drmonzo.kartra.com/page/ATBBook
USE CODE: BaalBusters15 for 15% OFF Dr. MONZO’s store items
Get KRATOM HERE: https://klaritykratom.com/?ref=BaalBusters
Submit Questions: https://buymeacoffee.com/BaalBusters or just Call-in!
Have you tired TRY BLUE? https://tryblue.refr.cc/baalbusters for 17% Off!
SHIRTS & MERCH https://my-store-c960b1.creator-spring.com/
THIS CHANNEL IS INDEPENDENT and has no sponsors but YOU
JOIN Locals by Clicking the JOIN Button Beneath the video.
AWESOME Hot Sauce: https://SemperFryLLC.com Use Code at site for 5% Off qualified purchases
Ba’al Busters channel: https://rumble.com/c/BaalBusters
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DisguiseLimits
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/baalbusters/
Telegram: https://t.me/BaalBustersStudios
JoshWhoTV channel: https://BaalBuster.JoshWhoTV.com
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3N7fqqG6MX84vKbANtxrWS
Please Read Click this GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/7vvgt-journey-home
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.