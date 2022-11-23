Create New Account
'This is Horrifying': Dr. James Thorp Has Seen 'Death and Destruction' Like Never Before
"The stillbirth rate is measured in terms of live births per thousand," explained Dr. Thorp. "And really, it's come down in my career from about 10 to about almost 5.8 or six."

"Now let's go to 2021..."

"This is horrifying. But if you take this death figure, and you look at that rate at 29.3, that sigma that you're looking at — is 40+ sigma standard deviation. Let that sink in."

Chance of probability: 0%

